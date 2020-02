LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police suspect possible impairment in a collision at the intersection of Viking and Sandhill Road Tuesday afternoon. A male victim was transported to Sunrise Trauma with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A blue Honda Civic and red Ford Expedition were in involved in the incident around 3:28 p.m.

Metro’s Traffic Bureau is on-scene investigating. Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.