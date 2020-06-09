Metro Police working to identify suspects, person of interest in central Las Vegas commercial robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help identifying two suspects and a person of interest in the robbery of a central Las Vegas business on June 1. The incident occurred near Twain and Swenson.

According to police, the first suspect entered the business, attempted a purchase then pulled out a handgun when he became angry with the cashier. He then took the merchandise, and the second suspect spit on the cashier.

The suspects left the business with a female person of interest.

Police say the suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No. 1: Black male adult, standing at 6’0″ with a thin build. He has braided hair, a beard and tattoos on both right and left forearms. He was seen wearing a black “Channel” logo face mask, black t-shirt, burgundy printed shorts, white shoes and was armed with a black handgun.

Suspect No. 2: Black male adult, standing at 6’0″ with a think build. He was seen wearing a black hat with blue rim, black face mask, white t-shirt, black pants with a white stripe and white shoes with red laces.

Person of Interest: Black female adult standing at 5’5″ with a medium build. She has braided hair and was seen wearing a blue jacket and gray sweatpants.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.