Metro Police working to identify suspects in armed robbery of southwest Valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need the public’s help identifying two suspects in the armed robbery of a southwest Valley business on July 13. The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Russell Road.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects reportedly left the business with an undisclosed amount of money. Their descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No. 1: White male adult, 5’09”, weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Michael Myers mask, black long-sleeve shirt, Arctic camo pants and black shoes.

Suspect No. 2: Hispanic male adult, 5'07", weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Michael Myers mask, black t-shirt, black shorts, blue and white "slides sandals" and carrying a black backpack.

If you have information, please contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.