Metro working to identify suspect in south Las Vegas business robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need your help identifying the suspect who allegedly robbed a south Las Vegas business on April 1. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of East Tropicana around 8 p.m.

After entering the business, the suspect threatened to harm the victim before demanding money. The victim complied, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount.

The victim was not injured.

Police released the following suspect description:

Black male adult

40-50-years-old

5’8″, weighing 130 pounds

Last seen wearing a black baseball cap, grey shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes

If you have information about this robbery, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.