Metro Police working to identify suspect in armed robbery of west valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a west valley business on Jan. 28. The incident occurred near Westcliff Drive and Cimarron Road around 10:16 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect entered the business and pointed a firearm at the employee, demanding money from the register.

The following description was provided:

White male adult

Late 20s-Early 30s

Approximately 200 pounds

Last seen wearing a blue beanie, blue bandana, orange and gray sweatshirt and blue jeans

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.