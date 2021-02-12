Metro Police working to identify suspect in armed robbery of east Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help with identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of an east Las Vegas business on Feb. 7. The incident occurred around 4:32 p.m. near Charleston and Nellis Boulevards.

The suspect description is as follows:

Hispanic male adult

30-40-years-old

5’7″-5’8″

Last seen wearing a dark beanie, white COVID mask, brown hoodie, blue denim jeans and black shoes with white soles

If you have information about this incident, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.