UPDATE: Suspect in custody following barricade in southwest valley

UPDATE 8:15 P.M.: The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are working a barricade in the southwest valley near Windmill Lane and Rainbow. The incident is in progress at an apartment complex.

Police say the armed suspect is in the apartment and refusing to come out. This is in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.

SWAT is arriving on scene.

Windmill is closed in both directions east of Rainbow. Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.