LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are at the scene of a deadly crash in southwest Las Vegas valley, on Town Center Drive near the 215 Beltway.

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving another vehicle, police said. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

Town Center Drive is currently closed as police investigate, Metro said.

Police were called to the crash at Town Center Drive and Garden Mist Drive at about 12:20 p.m. The intersection is near Gardens Park.

