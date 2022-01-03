Metro police working at barricade in northwest valley after family disturbance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are working at a barricade situation in the northwest valley after a report of a family disturbance Monday morning.

Police were called to the 7000 block of Old Village Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. in a neighborhood that backs up to the west side of U.S. Highway 95 near Lone Mountain Road and Tenaya Way.

A man believed to be armed and alone inside a home was refusing to surrender, according to police.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are going to the scene, according to Metro.

Police said homes in the area are being evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.