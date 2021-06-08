Metro Police work to identify possible kidnapping victim, suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need your help identifying a possible kidnapping victim and suspect. The incident occurred Tuesday near Valley View and Twain in the central valley.

Authorities say around 11:53 a.m., a female was battered and forced into a vehicle. The suspect is presumed to be her boyfriend.

Courtesy: LVMPD SVAC/Twitter

Anyone with information can call Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command at 702-828-2640. Please reference event LLV210600034694. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.