Metro Police: Woman was killed Nov. 3 during domestic dispute

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating the death of a woman who they say was killed on Nov. 3 during a domestic dispute. According to Metro, the woman was shot shortly before 7:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 9700 block of West Sunset Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel transported the victim to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was involved in an argument with her boyfriend outside their apartment when he pulled out a handgun and shot her. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner in which she died, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.