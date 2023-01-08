LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman hurt in a two-vehicle crash in the west valley on Jan. 2 has died from her injuries, Metro police said Sunday.

The woman, 44, was driving a 2009 Nissan Cube south on North Tenaya Way at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A preliminary investigation that included surveillance footage indicated the driver failed to stop at a red light at the intersection at Westcliff Drive, where Tenaya turns into Antelope Way.

The driver of the Nissan Cube crashed into a 2021 Toyota 4Runner that was going east on Westcliffe Drive and had entered the intersection, police said.

The Jan. 2 crash happened at the Westcliff Drive intersection where North Tenaya Way turns into Antelope Way, police said.

The Nissan’s driver was taken to a hospital by “ground ambulance with injuries determined to be non life-threatening by trauma staff,” police said in the release.

The Clark County coroner notified police that the driver of the Nissan Cube was pronounced dead at University Medical Center on Friday, the news release said.

The Toyota’s driver, Alina Van Camp, 30, of Las Vegas, remained at the scene with minor injuries and showed no signs of impairment, police said in the release.

Metro’s collision investigation section is investigating the crash, police said.