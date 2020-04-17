Metro Police warns Las Vegas residents to beware of cyber scam known as ‘sextortion’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have a warning for people who use the internet: Beware of a cyber scam known as “sextortion.”

Sextortion is an email scam that attempts to extort victims by threatening to release sexually explicit content. The attacker demands that victims send a specified amount of money within 24 to 48 hours, or the recording will be sent to every contact in the victim’s phone. The emails often include a password, phone numbers or other information to convince the victim they have been hacked and their personal information has been accessed.

Police says the victims’ information was most likely gathered through an unknown data security breach, so Metro wants to reminded Las Vegas citizens to protect themselves from sextortion attempts by taking the following steps: