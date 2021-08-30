Metro Police Warning: Phone scams on the rise

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police cautioning the community to be on the lookout for phone scams.

According to police they are seeing more instances of phone scams lately and have some recommendations for the public.

Metro’s Northwest command center posted several tips on its Facebook page to help residents keep tabs on suspicious calls:

Another reminder from Metro, police will never call to tell you that they have a warrant and need the person to pay. If in doubt hang up if you get a suspicious call.