LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are stepping up patrols in the northeast valley area known as “The Saddle” after increasing reports of violent crime.

Illegal shootings, robberies and other crimes have been occurring, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Northeast Area Command.

Metro Public Information Officer Aden OcampoGomez, said it’s not a new problem, but officers are going to be stopping vehicles to put an end to it. “They’re going to try to stop and identify the individual that’s out there during hours of darkness,” he said.

The area is where Lake Mead Boulevard leaves the east Las Vegas valley on the way to Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In a social media post asking people not to hang out there, police specified the intersection of Lake Mead and Arnona Road.

“The Saddle” is shown on a map released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Northeast Area Command.

“There has been an uptick in violent events at this location, particularly at night,” according to police. Additional details about the crimes have not been released. OcampoGomez said firing weapons near residential areas has been an ongoing concern.

In a “Safety Concern Notice” posted Friday morning on Facebook, the Northeast Area Command said: “Our station is aware of the appeal this area attracts and we will be conducting extra patrol. Keep yourself safe and find other places to hang out!”

The area is popular with hikers during the day, with a trailhead for the Frenchman Mountain hike.

“Enjoy the hikes during the day, but just be mindful of what’s going on there at night,” OcampoGomez said.

Police will be working with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and other agencies to closely monitor the area.