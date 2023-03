Southbound lanes of Boulder Hwy. closed from near Flamingo to Nellis due to crash involving police vehicle on March 8, 2023. (Credit: RTC)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian suffered minor injuries when he was hit by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle early Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash was reported around 3:04 a.m. on Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Southbound Boulder Hwy is shut down to traffic between Indios Avenue and S. Nellis Boulevard. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.