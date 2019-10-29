Metro, Police Union in the midst of a major disagreement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a major disagreement between the police union and Metro after several members of the union shared their grievances during a fiscal affairs meeting Monday morning.

More than 50 Las Vegas Police Protective Association members showed up to protest a contract presented by Sheriff Lombardo. The department wants to remove the requirement to have an arbitrator during contract negotiations, and the union disagrees.

“You’re trying to take the right for people to grieve these things away. Let an independent person say, ‘I think you’re right.’ They don’t like that because we win most of the time, and they don’t,” said Steve Grammas, president of the association.

Grammas says their lawyers are ready to file a district court complaint to uphold the arbitrator’s decision to not include what the department is asking for.

Metro says it does not comment on pending litigation.