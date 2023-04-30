LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are trying to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting after finding a man early Sunday with a gunshot wound in a west valley roadway.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Evergreen Avenue and Upland Boulevard, east of South Jones and north of West Charleston boulevards, and found the man in the roadway with an “apparent gunshout wound.”

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man’s identity is pending an examination by the Clark County coroner, police said.

Anyone with more information can contact Metro’s homicide section, 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com via email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.