Metro Police Traffic Bureau catches dozens of speeders in a 4 hour period

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – In a creative facebook post, the Metro Police Traffic Bureau reminds drivers that the speed limit on local freeways is 65 – not 85, or more.

The post shows the apparent speeds of some of the dozens of drivers that were pulled over Monday at US95 and Lake Mead, hinting that at least one person was going 102mph.

According to the facebook post, there were 123 violations in a four hour period there.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has also posted on social media about drivers arrested for – in at least one case – driving 130mph on I-15 near Primm.

As a reminder: even though there may be fewer people on the road than before the COVID19 pandemic, speed limits haven’t changed.