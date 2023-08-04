LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This weekend Metro officers from the Downtown Area Command are hosting a back-to-school event for neighborhood kids as the first day of school approaches.

The back-to-school party will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center at 250 North Eastern Avenue. The event will include:

Physical exams

Eye exams

Hair Cuts

School supplies

Ice Cream

Face Painting

Balloon Artist

McGruff the Crime Dog

The event was designed by community-oriented police officers who focus on serving and helping the neighborhood.