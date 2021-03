LAS VEGAS – Five Iron Golf, an urban indoor golf experience located at AREA15, an immersive entertainment district just off the Las Vegas Strip at 3215 S. Rancho Dr., will help guests catch the madness on the courts while taking their own shots on the green. From Thursday, March 18 through Saturday, March 20, two four-hour packages will be available for purchase with a variety of reserved seating options per package.

The morning viewing package, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., will include simulator seating, plus the option of simulator gameplay or basketball game viewing, priced at $800 for up to six guests; couch seating, priced at $800 for up to six guests; highboy seating, priced at $300 for up to four guests; and bar seating, priced at $100 per guest.