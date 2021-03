LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- All eyes were on Fremont Street a year ago, as traditional celebrations ran smack into COVID-19 fears. Things are looking up a year later, but Nevadans probably won't spend quite as much celebrating St. Patrick's Day this year.

Projections from the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN) indicate a drop from record spending last year, when average spending per person hit $42.96. For 2021, that number will be around $40.77 per person for a total around $48.9 million, based on survey results from the National Retail Federation (NRF).