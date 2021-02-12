Dramatic video shows shooting involving officers, barricaded suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who died after a gunfight with police officers Tuesday died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Metro Assistant Sheriff Christopher Darcy said.

During a Friday news briefing on the shooting, which also involved a police standoff, at an apartment building on E. Silverado Rancho Boulevard near Maryland Parkway, Darcy said police were responding to a domestic violence call.

Police said they received a call from a woman who said her mother had recently been battered by Demarko Henderson and she feared for her mother’s life.

Darcy said that as the woman was leaving the apartment, Henderson fired a shot at the woman causing officers to return fire. He said police risked their safety to get the woman out of harm’s way.

(WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing)

Following another round of gunfire, Darcy said Henderson lit a fire in the apartment and then went quiet. When police entered the apartment they found him dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“The investigation revealed Mr. Henderson was not struck by any bullets fired by officers,” Darcy said.

If Henderson survived, Darcy said he would have faced charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, coercion and a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

This was Metro’s second officer-involved shooting of 2021.