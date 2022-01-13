Metro police to release details in shooting that left 2 officers injured, 1 suspect dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police will hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon to release details of an officer-involved shooting on Monday that resulted in a suspect getting killed and two officers being injured.

Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh will release details of the shooting during a news briefing at 3 p.m.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at an apartment complex on South Nellis Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive. Police went to the complex to serve a search warrant on a murder case investigation from Nov. 2021.

The shooting victim was identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Tyree Williams.

Metro released the names of the SWAT officers involved in the shooting but did not identify which two were injured.

Officer Brice Clements, 36, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2009

Officer Alex Gonzales, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2006.

Officer James Rothenburg, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2008.

Sgt. Russell Backman, 46, who has been employed with LVMPD since 1999.

This was Metro’s second officer-involved shooting since the beginning of the year.