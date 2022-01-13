Metro police to release details in shooting that left 2 officers injured, 1 suspect dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police will hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon to release details of an officer-involved shooting on Monday that resulted in a suspect getting killed and two officers being injured.
Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh will release details of the shooting during a news briefing at 3 p.m.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at an apartment complex on South Nellis Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive. Police went to the complex to serve a search warrant on a murder case investigation from Nov. 2021.
The shooting victim was identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Tyree Williams.
Metro released the names of the SWAT officers involved in the shooting but did not identify which two were injured.
- Officer Brice Clements, 36, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2009
- Officer Alex Gonzales, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2006.
- Officer James Rothenburg, 39, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2008.
- Sgt. Russell Backman, 46, who has been employed with LVMPD since 1999.
This was Metro’s second officer-involved shooting since the beginning of the year.