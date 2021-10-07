Metro police providing additional details in Oct. 4 officer-involved shooting

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 11 AM:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Assistant Sheriff John McGrath is holding a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss additional details of the Oct. 4 officer-involved shooting that happened on Silver Dollar Avenue, near Clark High School.

This briefing will take place at the LVMPD’s Headquarters media room located at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd. 8NewsNow will livestream the event on our website and Facebook page.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street.

Officers dispatched to what was described as a domestic dispute were immediately met with gunfire upon arrival, according to police.

Related Content UPDATE: Officers involved in shootout near Clark High School identified

Investigators said officers returned fire, and the gunman, identified as Demetrius Deshawn Roberts, took off.

After a brief chase, officers found the suspect and again opened fire, killing the 21-year-old man.

A woman who was with the man was wounded and treated at a nearby hospital.

A police officer was hit by bullet fragments and expected to recover.

The officers involved in the incident have been identified as Officer Theron Young, 35, and Officer Joel Blasko,31, both employed with the LVMPD since 2014 and assigned to the Investigative Services Division, Gang/Vice Bureau.

Both officers were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

This shooting was the 7th shooting involving Metro Police officers in 2021.