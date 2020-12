LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Assistant Sheriff Christopher Darcy will hold a news briefing at 1 p.m. to discuss the details of a shooting in downtown Las Vegas that involved police.

8NewsNow.com will carry live streaming coverage of the news briefing.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Dec. 19 in the 2500 block of Mesquite Avenue near near Eastern and Cedar avenues. According to LVMPD, the suspect, Donta Ford, fired shots toward officers and Officer Daniel Clark returned fire. No one was injured.