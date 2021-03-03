Metro Police to discuss shooting involving police and man armed with knife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon to release more details in a police shooting that left a man critically injured.

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman will discuss the Monday, March 1, shooting that occured on Lamb Boulevard and Alto Avenue, just north of Carey Ave.

According to police, they were responding to a call of a man bleeding from the neck and hands and armed with a knife. Police said the man refused to drop the weapon and made advances toward the officer causing the officer to shoot the man.

The officer has been identified by Metro as Officer Vidal Contreras, 30, who has been with Metro since 2017. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.