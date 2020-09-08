Metro Police: Violence along tourist corridor ‘will not be tolerated’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say recent violent incidents on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown area have resulted in many arrests and citations.

Just on Friday, 28 people were arrested and over 27 citations were issued, LVMPD said during a press conference Tuesday.

LVMPD said this violence “will not be tolerated.”

There were multiple videos posted to social media showing fights at Las Vegas tourist spots over Labor Day Weekend.

Officials say they understand people from neighboring states are looking for places to be entertained during the pandemic, but stressed that the department will “not tolerant the violence.”

LVMPD did not give specifics on the incidents, but said many of them were “fights.”

Detectives are still investigating the crimes that recently occurred at Las Vegas Strip properties and in downtown Las Vegas.

Videos of a fight that broke out at Encore this weekend spurred a lot of attention and talk on social media.

A Wynn spokesperson released the following statement:

“An otherwise calm holiday weekend was marred by a disruption created by non-hotel guests in the Encore casino. In order to ensure Wynn Las Vegas and Encore maintain the guest experience standards for which we are known, we are increasing our investment in our security procedures and team. We have increased the presence of security throughout the resort and added more uniformed Metro police officers. Security officers and others currently prevent groups of unrelated guests from gathering to ensure appropriate physical distancing; with their increased presence, Wynn security will allow no exceptions. As an added precaution, all hotel room keys will be scanned at elevator entrances to ensure only current registered guests are admitted to the hotel towers. Furthermore, as guest demand for our luxury resort experience grows, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore have now returned to the standard, higher hotel rates we offered pre-pandemic.” Michael Weaver

Police are still looking for victims and suspects involved in the violent incidents.