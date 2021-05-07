Tuesday night shooting ‘unprovoked’ as man fired from second-floor apartment, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police showed bodycam video of officers as they investigated reports of shots fired on Tuesday night in a confrontation that ended with officers shooting and killing a suspect armed with a rifle.

Metro Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman identified the man police shot as William Holt, 49.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday, May 4 at 8:16pm in the 2700 block of Fremont Street. Officer Lindberg fired 2 rounds killing the suspect William Holt.#8NN pic.twitter.com/Pwq1R0pqbT — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) May 7, 2021

Metro earlier today identified the officer involved in the shooting as Erik Lindberg, 37.

A chaotic scene unfolded as police responded to several calls of shots fired at apartments near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road. The shooting occurred after 8 p.m. at 2775 Fremont St.

Police arrived and saw two men running, one armed with a gun.

Police detained them and learned that they had been shot at by a man in a second-floor apartment. As they detained the men, they told police of the shooter’s location. Soon after, Holt emerged from the apartment and fired a shot in the direction of police before going back into the apartment. Officers weren’t sure if Holt was shooting at them, or at the men they had detained.

The bodycam video below shows police as they become aware of Holt’s position in a second-floor apartment:

Holt came out a second time and pointed a rifle at officers. Officer Lindberg fired two rounds with a rifle, killing Holt.

Zimmerman said officers followed their training and did what they were expected to do.

He said, “We didn’t have the time to end it peacefully because of his actions.”

He added that several witnesses credited the men that police had detained as saving their lives. One of the men had returned fire when Holt began shooting.

Zimmerman said the man who shot back had an open carry permit and the weapon was legal. No charges will be filed against him.

Witnesses said Holt’s shooting was unprovoked.

Evidence showed that Holt had fired multiple times and had hit cars before police arrived on the scene. He had two rifles in his possession — a .308 rifle and a .223 rifle. One of the rifles had jammed.

Zimmerman said investigators believe the weapon had jammed when he fired a single shot, and that he went back inside to get the other rifle.

The bodycam video below shows officers as they initially arrived at the scene and encountered two men who were running: