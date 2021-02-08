Metro Police to discuss deadly officer-involved shooting near gun range

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police will hold a news conference Monday to discuss the deadly shooting last week which involved an officer being injured by a person who attacked her with a screwdriver.

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman will hold the news conference at 2:30 p.m.

The shooting happened on Feb. 3 on Dean Martin Drive killed outside The Range 702 shooting range and involved the officer’s partner. It could be revealed whether the person killed was shot by the officer or a civilian who helped the officers.

The officers were responding to a call of a man causing a disturbance inside the gun range. When police arrived, the man had moved outside. Police said he refused to comply with orders and attacked one of the officers with a screwdriver which led to the shooting.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.