LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police will discuss the dangers of fentanyl in a briefing today in front of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A Wall Street Journal story published today cites a 162% increase in deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl in the Las Vegas area last year.

A 10 a.m. briefing from Narcotics Crimes Bureau Cpt. John Pelletier is planned.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 10 western states reported over a 98% increase in synthetic opioid-involved deaths.