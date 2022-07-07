LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing and killing his wife was shot and killed by Metro officers on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident started as an argument between the couple over marital issues and escalated when 46-year-old Miguel Gallarzo stabbed and killed his wife, 46-year-old Delia Luna-Rojo.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on July 3 inside a bedroom at a home in the 600 block of North Bruce Street near Bonanza Road.

Police responded to the residence after a family member called 911 and said that he believed his father had killed his mother and was trying to kill himself.

Police said Gallarzo was armed with a butcher knife and a folding knife when officers entered the residence. Officers found him and his wife, deceased, in a bedroom.

Police said Miguel Gallarzo was armed with a butcher knife and folding knife when he stabbed and killed his wife before being shot and killed by officers. (LVMPD)

Police said Miguel Gallarzo was armed with a butcher knife and folding knife when he stabbed and killed his wife before being shot and killed by officers. (LVMPD)

Gallarzo first threw an item toward officers who were standing in the doorway, police said. He then stood up and armed himself with a knife. He ignored commands to drop the knife and began to move toward officers. Officer Tate Nelson, 25, then opened fire. At the same time, a second officer deployed his Taser.

Both Gallarzo and Luna-Rojo were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her cause of death was identified as a stab wound to the chest. Police said that she had sustained 15-20 stab wounds to her torso, her back, and the back of her head.

Had Gallarzo been arrested, he would have faced several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon.

Warning: The body camera footage above is graphic.

Officer Nelson was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting. This was the sixth officer-involved shooting of 2022.

Police said that no previous domestic violence-related calls had been made to the residence in the past, and reminded victims of domestic violence that there are resources available to them.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.