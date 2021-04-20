Metro: ‘There is no environment on this police department for an officer like Derek Chauvin’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) Undersheriff Christopher Darcy is meeting with members of the media to address the guilty verdict reached in the Derek Chauvin murder trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“The Chauvin trial brought up a bigger issue about American policing, and we’re always willing to have that conversation here at the LVMPD,” said Undersheriff Christopher Darcy.

METRO REACTS TO VERDICT: "We have worked hard to ensure that there is no environment on this police department for an officer like Derek Chauvin," said Undersheriff Christopher Darcy. #8NN



Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence, and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.

This LVMPD news conference was held April 20 at 4 p.m. at the LVMPD Headquarters.

AP contributed to this story.