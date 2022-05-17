LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are on the scene of a barricade event in an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Cleopatra Ave near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

According to police, a woman was reportedly armed with a gun and wasn’t allowing another person to leave one of the apartments. The incident is described by police as a family disturbance.

Police reported that the victim was able to leave the apartment at approximately 4:20 p.m., and that the suspect was believed to be the only one inside.

SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived to de-escalate, and the surrounding apartments were evacuated.

No other details have been released and everyone is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.