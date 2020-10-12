Metro Police, Strip properties beef up security following increase in violence on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Security on The Strip is the focus for many, following a recent string of violent incidents in the resort corridor.

A shooting and an attack happened just this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip, and they can be added to a growing list of violent incidents in the resort corridor.

But police and certain properties are working to combat the crime.

Tourists say it is troubling how much violence is happening on the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro Police are investigating yet another shooting Sunday night, where a man was shot near the miracle mile shops. On Saturday night, police say someone was injured near the mirage hotel after they got attacked by a group of people.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told 8 News Now Metro Police are ramping up efforts to address the violence, through “Operation Persistent Pressure.” Officers are also changing their approach.

“Our enforcement model was a huge omnipresence,” Sheriff Lombardo said. “Now we have increased tactics to covert police officers, so you don’t know who’s standing next to you. They intermingle among the crowd, when they tend to gather, they try to get intel and or do enforcement.”

Hotel-casinos are also beefing up security measures.

The Cosmopolitan announced that on Friday and Saturday nights for the foreseeable future, only hotel guests and those with restaurant reservations will be allowed inside. They will also scan every guest with a metal detector wand and search all bags, similar to procedures Wynn Las Vegas announced last week.

Tourists we spoke to like the changes.

“With the extra security, I think as long as we crack down on things, it’ll get better,” said Liz Pitman, visiting from California.

“You feel safe because you’re walking around the casino and there’s security everywhere,” added Minerva Melendez, also visiting from California. “I don’t mind it. I like it.”

Metro Police say they have made over 1,500 arrests in The Strip area, over the past few months. Arrests for violent crimes are up 16 percent.