LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley.

Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the Citizens Area Transit line was stolen by a passenger.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police did not immediately have more details but said the “bus was located and after a brief pursuit the female suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

The RTC said in a tweet at about 7:30 a.m. that police activity on eastbound Blue Diamond Road after Fort Apache Road closed eastbound lanes and advised motorists to use other routes.

Police said all roadways were open to traffic at 9:57 a.m.