LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are still seeking information in a deadly January hit and run in the southwest valley.

Police on Jan. 27 found a man, 77, injured on Brent Thurman Way, north of the intersection at West Hacienda Avenue. Emergency medical personnel declared him dead at the scene, and later police determined the man’s injuries were consistent with a “collision with a vehicle.”

Police say a man, 77, was found Jan. 27 on Brent Thurman Way in the southwest valley with serious injuries and later died.

A news release by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday said the death is being investigated as a hit and run.

Police in the release said they believe the man was most likely hit between 6:50 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s collision investigation section, 702-828-3060. To remain, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofNV.com.