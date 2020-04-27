Metro Police seeking persons responsible for placing dogs in plastic bags before dumping them in dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a person or persons responsible for alleged animal cruelty. According to officers, on Jan. 4, at approximately 12:53 a.m., Animal Control received a call about two tan Chihuahuas who were found in a garbage bag inside of a dumpster at 8560 W Desert Inn Rd Las Vegas, NV 89117.

Employees from a nearby business stated they heard noises near the dumpster, and when they went to check it out, they discovered the two dogs inside the dumpster. The dogs had been placed in a plastic bag alive and were thrown into the dumpster to suffocate.

WARNING: The image below may be disturbing.

Metro Police releases photo of dogs found in plastic bag inside of dumpster on Jan. 4 2020

The employees removed the dogs and bag from the dumpster before taking them to a nearby animal hospital.

According to Metro Police, surveillance video from one of the businesses in the area shows the driver of what appears to be a 2015 silver Toyota Camry throwing what is believed to be the two dogs inside of the dumpster.

Metro Police releases photo of car seen driving away from the area where the dogs were dumped.

The vehicle has two dents: One dent is on the passenger front fender and the other on the rear passenger fender.

Anyone with knowledge of the individuals, vehicle or dogs related to this crime are urged to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit by phone at 702-828-3841. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.