Metro police seek assistance in identifying vehicle theft suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who stole a vehicle from a residence near the intersections of West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive.

The incident happened on Saturday at approximately 8 a.m.

During the investigation of the theft, the victims were also notified of unauthorized purchases made to their credit card at a convenience store located near the 3200 block of North Tenaya Way.

A video of the suspects can be viewed below.

The first suspect is described as a white adult male, seen wearing a blue hat, blue bandana, blue pants, and a blue jacket with a white emblem. The second suspect is described as a white adult female with blond hair, seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans.

A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the victims for the identification and potential prosecution of the suspects, and the return of stolen items.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Summerlin Area Command Patrol Investigators at 702-828-9457. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or through this link.