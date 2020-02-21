WANTED: Metro Police seek suspects in northeast Valley commercial robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a business in the 6000 block of East Lake Mead on Jan. 17. The men grabbed merchandise and attempted to exit the business around 3:28 a.m.

A clerk tried to stop the suspects, but they used force to escape.

The suspect description are as follows:

Suspect No.1: Hispanic male adult, approximately 18-21-years-old and heavy build. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black pants, red shoes and a red beanie.

Suspect No.2: Hispanic male adult, approximately 18-21-years-old and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.