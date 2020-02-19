WANTED: Metro Police seek suspect in commercial robbery on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating an alleged commercial robbery that occurred in the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 1. Authorities say the man entered a business, recklessly handled merchandise and became irritated when a clerk asked him to be careful.

The suspect reportedly became agitated and struck the clerk with a blunt object multiple times. He then fled with several unpaid items.

Police released the following suspect description:

Unknown race, medium-complexioned male

Age is estimated to be in his 20s

5’8″ to 6’0″

Last seen wearing maroon and gold jacket, maroon pants with a vertical white stripe, dark shoes, knit beanie cap, white framed goggles

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, please reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.