Metro Police seek suspect in robbery of south Valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who allegedly robbed a business in the south Valley. The incident occurred in the 22000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard Feb. 13.

Around 12:37 a.m., the suspect approached the business counter and brandished a firearm. He demanded money from the clerk and then exited the store after obtaining an undisclosed amount.

The suspect description is as follows:

White male adult

5’8″, 150 pounds

Bright red hair, fair skin

Last seen wearing a grey bucket hat, grey plaid hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray shoes

If you have information, please contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.