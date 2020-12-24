Metro Police seek public’s help locating missing, endangered sisters ages 14, 12 and 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing and endangered sisters, ages 14, 12 and 10. Alyssa, Anamarie and Andrea were last seen around midnight on Christmas Eve in the area of Washington and Valley View.
Police say they may be in severe emotional distress and in need medical of attention.
The following are descriptions of the girls:
Alyssa Angel:
- Hispanic
- 5’1″, weighing 90 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
Anamarie Angel:
- Hispanic
- 4’9″, weighing 75 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
Andrea Angel:
- Hispanic
- 4’5″, weighing 60 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
It is unknown what they were last wearing.
Anyone with information about the sisters’ whereabouts is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.