Metro Police seek public’s help locating missing woman last seen Dec. 2020

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Metro Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Jawaher Hejji, 26. She was reported missing by her family on December 25, 2020, after they had not heard from or seen her since Dec. 22.

Police say Hejji’s vehicle was found by the Henderson Police Department at Shaded Canyon Drive.

Missing Person Detectives observed her on surveillance footage from a construction site on Dec. 23, walking away from her car and toward the Armargosa Trail near the top of Black Mountain.

Metro Lt. David Valenta says LVMPD and Henderson Police have conducted extensive searches. There are apartments and housing near the area she was seen on video, but they did not locate her there.

Hejji’s description is as follows:

5’8″, weighting 190 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Hejji’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro’s Missing Person’s Detail at (702) 828-5705 or contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website. If you have immediate information, call 911 or 311.