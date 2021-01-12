Metro Police seek public’s help identifying burglary suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly burglarized several shopping locations.

Police responded to one incident on October 24, 2020 around 11:53 p.m. They say a store employee discovered some of the cash registers were pried open, and the money stolen.

The suspect was captured in the act on surveillance video.

Metro provided the following suspect description:

30-35-years-old

6’1″, weighing 210 pounds

Shoulder-length black dreadlocks styled in a ponytail

Last seen wearing white Nike t-shirt, gray sweatpants with a black stripe and black and white shoes

Anyone with information is urged to call Bolden Area Command detectives at 702-828-8106 or 702-828-3336. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.