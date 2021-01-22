Metro Police seek public’s help finding missing, endangered 82-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 82-year-old woman. June Carter was last seen on Jan. 22 around 1 p.m. near Twain and Maryland Parkway.

Jean may be in severe emotional distress. Police say she also may need medical assistance.

Jean is described to be 5’9″, weighing around 182 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.

According to police, Jean was last seen wearing a red and black top, dark pants and a purple scarf.

If you have information about Jean’s whereabouts, please contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907. You can also email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.