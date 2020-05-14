Metro Police seek public’s assistance finding missing man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need your help locating a missing man who may be in severe emotional distress. Shawn Garner, 27, was last seen near Hualapai and Sunset in the southwest Valley.

The last contact anyone had with Garner was on May 9.

Garner is described to be 5’9″, weighing approximately 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jogging suit.

Police say he may need immediate medical attention.

If you have information about Garner’s whereabouts, call Metro at 702-828-3111. You can also call the Missing Person’s Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.