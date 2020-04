LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested Michael Nickson, 26, in connection to three sexual assaults. Detectives believe there may be other victims.

The incidents occurred in the area of West Tropicana and Dean Martin between January and March 2020.

If you have information or may have been a victim of Nickson, contact Metro’s Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. If you wish to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.