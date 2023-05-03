LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday.

Amoni Houston might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release.

She was last seen in the northwest valley at about 4:33 p.m. near Craig Road and Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

Amoni Houston. (Photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Houston was last seen wearing a pink coat, bluejeans, black sunglasses and white shoes. She is described as 5-foot-4, 165 pounds with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Metro police at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.