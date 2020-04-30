Metro Police seek additional victims after arresting child sex crimes suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are seeking additional victims after arresting Michael Hines, 46, for multiple child sex crimes.

The crimes he is suspected of committing are as follows:

Sexual assault with a victim under 14

Luring

Possession of child porn

Lewdness with a child under 14

According to a news release, detectives believe Hines may have used technology to communicate inappropriately with other juveniles.

Hines was taken into custody on April 24.

Anyone with information, or who may have been one of Hines’ victims, is asked to contact Metro’s Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.